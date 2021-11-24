Bernard Guasch fined over comments on officials after Grand Final defeat by St Helens

Bernard Guasch. Picture: SWPix

The governing body of the sport this week handed out a £10,000 fine to the Frenchman after a broadside he aimed at the match officials in the Grand Final against St Helens in October

After being incensed by the decisions of referee Liam Moore and the rest of his officials during the Dragons’ 12-10 defeat by Saints at Old Trafford, Guasch vowed he would never again allow his team to play a final under English referees.

In an interview with the Perpignan-based L’Independent newspaper, Guasch said: “As long as I’m president of the Catalans Dragons, I’ll never play a Super League final again until we have three Australian referees.”

The Rugby Football League’s head of match officials Steve Ganson branded Guasch’s comments “ridiculous” and the RFL referred the matter to its compliance department for investigation.

Now an independent tribunal has fined the Catalans owner £10,000, of which £2,500 is suspended for three years, after ruling he breached the RFL’s operational rules.

A statement from the RFL said: “Bernard Guasch, owner and president of Catalans Dragons, has tonight been fined £10,000 (£2,500 suspended for three years) for comments made about the match officials following last month’s Super League Grand Final.”