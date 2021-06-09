Ben Davies makes loan move from Saints to Salford

Ben Davies

He will also be a familiar face to the Red Devils' boss, Richard Marshall, who was assistant coach at the Totally Wicked Stadium when Saints won back-to-back Grand Finals in 2019 and 2020.

Ben, 21, is a centre or second rower from Widnes. He played his community rugby for Halton Farnworth Hornets before switching to Widnes Moorfield. From there he signed a scholarship deal at Widnes Vikings, playing in their Academy and making his first team debut for the Vikings in 2019.

Ben represented Lancashire in the Academy origin programme and was part of the England Under 18’s Academy squad.