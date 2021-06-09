Ben Davies makes loan move from Saints to Salford
Ben Davies has joined Salford Red Devils on a two week loan deal and by a strange twist of fate the same club he made his one and only first team appearance for Saints in October 2020.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021
He will also be a familiar face to the Red Devils' boss, Richard Marshall, who was assistant coach at the Totally Wicked Stadium when Saints won back-to-back Grand Finals in 2019 and 2020.
Ben, 21, is a centre or second rower from Widnes. He played his community rugby for Halton Farnworth Hornets before switching to Widnes Moorfield. From there he signed a scholarship deal at Widnes Vikings, playing in their Academy and making his first team debut for the Vikings in 2019.
Ben represented Lancashire in the Academy origin programme and was part of the England Under 18’s Academy squad.
The loan move will be reviewed on a weekly basis.