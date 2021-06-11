Ben Barba returns to sporting action Down Under

Ben Barba

The Adelaide Crows will take on St Kilda, but Barba will be taking to the field before that fixture for the Queensland representative team at Cazalys Stadium.

Barba, 31, was given a lifetime ban by the NRL following a string of off-field incidents, with one allegation that he assaulted his partner at a casino.

During his short time at Saints, where he scored 34 tries from the same number of appearances, Barba became a fans' favourites and his talents were rewarded when he was chosen as the 2018 Man of Steel.

Coach Aaron Davey said the team was glad to have Barba in their ranks.