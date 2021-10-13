BBC to televise England RL games against France

Tommy Makinson. Picture: SWPix

The women’s international will be shown live on BBC2 with a midday kick-off UK-time – another historic breakthrough for Women’s Rugby League, as it will be the first England international on terrestrial television, following BBC2’s live network coverage of the Women’s Challenge Cup Final earlier this year.

That will be followed by live coverage of the men’s international on BBC1, with the game kicking off at 2.30pm.

The matches were arranged following the postponement of the Rugby League World Cup until 2022 – and it will be the first Test in France for England’s men since a 40-6 win in Avignon in 2014.

England’s women have played 10 Tests in France since 2009, the most recent a 54-4 win in Carcassonne in 2018.

Simon Johnson, the RFL chair person, said: “We are delighted the BBC will be showing both our England Men’s and Women’s teams in their international fixtures in France this autumn.

“These games are now important preparation for both teams as they prepare for home World Cups in 2022, and with Rugby League on a high in France after the recent on-field success of both the Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique, the timing is ideal.

“For Women’s Rugby League, 2021 has been a year of remarkable progress, especially considering the loss of the 2020 season because of the pandemic and the postponement of the Rugby League World Cup.

“We have already seen England play their first home international since 2013, and after the record attendance at Emerald Headingley for Sunday’s BWSL Grand Final, this will be another great platform for our leading Women’s players to shine.”