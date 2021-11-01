Barcelona FC's letter of congratulations to St Helens

Barcelona FC knows only all too well about Rugby League, having hosted the Betfred Super League fixture between Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors at the Camp Nou back in 2019.

And after Saints' men defeated the Dragons at the Theatre of Dreams a few weeks ago to complete a #ThreePeat of Grand Final victories and the women's teams secured the domestic treble, the Barcelona president Joan Laporte sent a letter of praise on behalf of the Catalonian club.