'Awesome atmosphere' a special memory for St Helens forward Joel Thompson

Joel Thompson

Already a Betfred Challenge Cup winner at Wembley, he will now be hoping to help Saints to their third successive Super League title to bring down the curtain on a top level career which started in 2008 at Canberra Raiders before he moved on to St George Illawarra and Manly Sea Eagles and finally coming under the wings of Kristian Woolf.

The Aussie second rower also featured in the world renowned Saints-Wigan derby at the DW Stadium recently - and admits he was blown away by the atmosphere before and after the match which St Helens won 26-2 in front of more than 16,000 fans.

"Players coming over here from Australia had told me in the past what the derby match means to the supporters of both clubs and now I know,'' said the 33-year old who celebrated his birthday earlier this week.

He added: "The atmosphere was awesome and unbelievable and a very special occasion I will never forget. I loved every minute of the game."

The rigors of the sport are now catching up on him but insisted he was returning home mainly due to family reasons.