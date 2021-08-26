'Awesome atmosphere' a special memory for St Helens forward Joel Thompson
Joel Thompson will be hanging up his boots at the end of the season but he will never forget his 12-month spell at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Already a Betfred Challenge Cup winner at Wembley, he will now be hoping to help Saints to their third successive Super League title to bring down the curtain on a top level career which started in 2008 at Canberra Raiders before he moved on to St George Illawarra and Manly Sea Eagles and finally coming under the wings of Kristian Woolf.
The Aussie second rower also featured in the world renowned Saints-Wigan derby at the DW Stadium recently - and admits he was blown away by the atmosphere before and after the match which St Helens won 26-2 in front of more than 16,000 fans.
"Players coming over here from Australia had told me in the past what the derby match means to the supporters of both clubs and now I know,'' said the 33-year old who celebrated his birthday earlier this week.
He added: "The atmosphere was awesome and unbelievable and a very special occasion I will never forget. I loved every minute of the game."
The rigors of the sport are now catching up on him but insisted he was returning home mainly due to family reasons.
*SAINTS' Academy will entertain Hull FC on Saturday, kick-off noon, when full and half 2021 members will be admitted free providing they show their membership cards. U12 will be free as well, while anyone else will be charged £5. Cash turnstiles will also be in operation and open at 11am.