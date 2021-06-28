Alex Walmsley in Saints squad to face Cas but Lomax misses out

Alex Walmsley

But Jonny Lomax, who also missed the international, has not recovered from a minor injury picked up training with Shaun Wane’s squad and remains sidelined.

One of the other notable absentees will be Joel Thompson, who suffered a shoulder injury against Warrington.

Josh Eaves comes into the squad after his short loan spell at Wakefield ended, as does Ben Davies who impressed in his stint at Salford recently.

Mark Percival, Matty Lees, James Bentley and Jake Wingfield are all still out with injuries.

The game is NOT televised but is on the Our League app for 2021 members.

Squad: 1, Lachlan Coote, 2, Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Regan Grace, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley 9. James Roby, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22. Josh Simm, 24. Josh Eaves, 25. Dan Norman, 29. Ben Davies, 30. Sam Royle.