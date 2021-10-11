A proud day for St Helens women after Grand Final triumph

St Helens coach Derek Hardman and captain Jodie Cunningham with the Betfred Women's Super League trophy after victory over Leeds. Picture: SWPix

Tears flowed when the final hooter sounded and the players realised they had written their names into the history books of women's rugby by winning every domestic honour in the game this season..

It came less than 24 hours after the men's team had claimed their own piece of Grand Final silverware following a 12-10 victory over the Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford, adding to the Challenge Cup which they won at the expense of Castleford Tigers at Wembley in July.

''We have sacrificed a great deal to get where we are now and I'm so proud of the girls,'' said an emotional Cunningham, who found herself in the sin-bin early in the tie.

She added: ''It's a dream come true for all of us and we'll remember it for the rest of our lives."

And head coach Derek Hardman said :''We will be the target for all the other clubs next year but we can still get better."

.A frightening warning for all their future rivals !.

Saints, who went into the Grand Final boasting an unbeaten record, never looked likely to finish second best against a brave and battling Leeds outfit and while the final scoreline flattered them, as Cunningham admitted, they never remotely looked like losing the match.

The Rhinos more or less held their own in the first half, restricting Saints to a slender 10 point lead but were blown away in the second period