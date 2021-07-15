1895 Cup final at Wembley in doubt over Covid outbreak
Saturday’s 1895 Cup final at Wembley between Featherstone and York is in doubt due to a Covid-19 outbreak.
The Rugby Football League says Featherstone have had a number of positive tests which threaten their ability to raise a team for the game, which is due to be played as a curtain-raiser to the Challenge Cup final.
The RFL says the Rovers squad will undergo an additional round of PCR testing on Thursday evening and a decision on whether the match will go will be made after receiving the results on Friday morning.
The governing body has waived the requirement of teams to name 21-man squads 48 hours beforehand because of these unusual circumstances.