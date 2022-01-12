12 St Helens players named in England Women's performance squad ahead of World Cup

Jodie Cunningham in action for England against France. Picture: SWPix

The Saints contingent is headed by reigning Woman of Steel Jodie Cunningham and England captain Emily Rudge, while Leeds provide eight members of coach Craig Richards’ squad, which will meet up on Saturday at Weetwood Sports Park, Leeds.

Richards said: “The majority of the players included have been in or around the programme for some time now and I feel we have some real quality amongst the squad.

“We had several international debutants last season and there are certainly going to be opportunities for players to break into the side before the World Cup.

“We’ve been building towards this World Cup for a number of years now but we know how crucial our preparations over the next nine months are going to be.”

The Rugby Football League is hoping to arrange a mid-season international for England, who open their World Cup campaign against Brazil at Headingley on November 1 and also play Canada and Papua New Guinea in their group.