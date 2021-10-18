10 Saints women in England squad to face France

The England Women's Rugby League team. Picture: SWpix

Woman of steel Jodie Cunningham and England Women top try-scorer Amy Hardcastle are named alongside England captain Emily Rudge.

Leah Burke, Chantelle Crowl, Tara Jones, Beth Stott, Paige Travis, Vicky Whitfield and Rachael Woosey are the other Saints included after a treble winning season for St Helens.

Woosey could also make her England debut after impressing this season, none more so than in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final back in June where she scored a double.

There are three other potential debutants with York duo Savannah Andrade and Olivia Wood and Castleford’s Emma Lumley named.

Andrade – who left Bradford for York at the start of the season – is named in the England squad for the first time following a try-laden season with the Knights.

Lumley was named in the squad to face Wales earlier in the season but is yet to make her international debut while Wood is also in contention.

Head coach Craig Richards said: “I’m delighted we have been able to name a host of new names in our squad to take on France. All four of the potential debutants have impressed me with their attitude and performances in the Betfred Women’s Super League and it has really created a strong competition for places within the squad. I am hopeful we will see at least two make their international debuts next weekend in Perpignan.

“This is another huge step on the road to the Rugby League World Cup and another great opportunity for players to prove what they can do on the international stage.”