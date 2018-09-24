Roby set to return to squad for Castleford clash

Skipper James Roby will return to Saints’ 19-man squad ahead of Friday’s final round of the Super 8s against fellow semi-finalists Castleford Tigers at the Totally Wicked Stadium (kick-off 7.45 pm).

The England international hooker has missed the last three games following injury, but head coach Justin Holbrook confirmed today (Monday) that he will be part of his plans on the night.

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Kyle Amor will also return to the squad after missing the 34-14 victory at Warrington.

“All three could have played at Warrington and will definitely feature against Cas, while it was good to get both Dominique Peyroux (broken arm) and Ryan Morgan (concussion) back on the park at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium,” said Holbrook.

He added: “There may be a couple of other guys who might need freshening up but whoever runs out will be ready to go.’’

Holbrook and Cas coach Daryl Powell will name their squads at noon on Wednesday and it will be interesting to see what names appear on the sheet.

SAINTS will host Warrington on Thursday, October 4 (7:45pm) for the right to play either Wigan or Castleford in the Grand Final.

Ticket prices start from £5 for junior members and £17.50 for adult members and 2018 members’ discount will apply until October 3.

Fans can purchase their tickets from the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455 052 (Monday to Saturday) or via www.saintssuperstore.com