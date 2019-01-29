Roby's new deal will take him to 20 years service at Saints

Captain James Roby has signed a new deal to keep him at Saints until the end of the 2021 season.

Having first signed for the club in 2002, he will have been with Saints for 20 years by the end of that contract.

Roby has made 427 Saints appearances since his debut in 2004, scoring 101 tries.

He has won all of the major honours at club and individual level including the Man Of Steel Award as well as representing England and Great Britain at International level.

Chairman Eamonn McManus said: “James has already established himself as one of the all-time greats of St Helens and of Super League.

He is as fit and as motivated as he has ever been, and I have no doubt that he will lead our club with continuing distinction over the next three seasons.

"We are more than fortunate to have had James at St Helens for the last dozen years and it’s fantastic news that he’s dedicated himself to us and to Super League for another three.”

James said “I would like to thank my family, everyone at the Club including Justin Holbrook, Mike Rush and Eamonn McManus as well as all the previous coaches who I have played under in my career.

"I have enjoyed many great years at the club and I will be doing all I can to bring more trophies in 2019 and beyond.”