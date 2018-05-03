Roby extends Saints stay for another season

The evergreen James Roby will continue his long association with the club after Saints agreed to take up his option for 2019.

The 32-year-old made his debut in 2004 and has won everything with his hometown club as well as the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award in 2007.

He is also a member of the Saints’ exclusive 400 club having appeared in the red vee 409 times and regularly tops the metre and tackles made charts.

2019 will be his 16th season with the Saints and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

“This was a very easy decision to make,” head coach Justin Holbrook said. “As captain, James is a leader within the group and quite simply one of the best players in Super League.

“He is an integral part of the club and the town. His experience, professionalism and leadership are second to none as are the standards he sets week in week out.

“I can see him playing for a couple more years yet.”

Roby made his Saints debut in March 2004, aged 18, and his inexorable rise saw him represent Great Britain before his 21st birthday.

He has since gone to appear 42 times for England and Great Britain and was a standout performer in the 2017 World Cup.

“I’m really happy to stay at my hometown club,” Roby said. “Although there is a long way to go this season, everything is going well and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year and next.

“I’m proud to have played at the Saints my whole career and I’m really looking forward to the future.”