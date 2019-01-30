Robert Hicks to take charge of season opener between St Helens and Wigan

Robert Hicks has been appointed to referee the opening match of the Betfred Super League season between St Helens and Wigan Warriors on Thursday night.



Hicks took control of the last game of the 2018 season, the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford. He will be assisted by touch judges Tim Grant and Chris Kendall, with Ben Thaler appointed as video referee.

The panel of full-time Super League officials remains unchanged from the eight who finished last season – following confirmation of Phil Bentham's retirement, although he is staying with the RFL as a Match Officials Coach.

But there are eight new faces on the list of Grade One officials, several of whom will be involved in Sunday’s opening round of matches in the Betfred Championship.

The eight newcomers include Aaron Moore, who played League One rugby for North Wales Crusaders last season having previously been with Salford – and follows in the footsteps of his brother Liam, who joined the full-time squad of officials in 2017.

There are also five newcomers to the panel of Match Commissioners for 2019 including Aileen Mills – who will make history in Sunday’s Betfred Championship match between Rochdale Hornets and Dewsbury Rams when she becomes the game’s first female Match Commissioner.

Match Officials 2019

Super League: J Child, T Dolan, T Grant, R Hicks, C Kendall, S Mikalauskas, L Moore, B Thaler

Grade One (* - new appointments): N Bennett, T Crashley, M Griffiths, G Hewer, M Mannifield, P Marklove *, J McMullen, B Milligan *, A Moore *, K Moore *, B Pearson, S Race, J Roberts, B Robinson, M Rossleigh, M Smaill *, C Smith, Jack Smith *, L Staveley, J Stearne *, A Sweet, C Worsley *

Match Commissioners: Gerry Kershaw, Andy Barnby, Tony Brown, Dave Campbell, Paul Crashley, Frank Hawley, Darren Hayes, Paul Hewitt, Cliff Hodgson, Keith Leyland, Barry Lilley, David Mitchell, David Milburn, Colin Morris, Dave Moss, Tony Randerson, Peter Taberner, Paul Byrne *, Pat Cluskey *, Aileen Mills *. Rickii Monk *, Steve Williams *