RFL invites former Wembley heroes to Challenge Cup Final

The Rugby Football League is inviting anyone who has been involved in a Challenge Cup Final to join the #RLCupFinalReunion at Wembley this August.

And it is likely to involve a host of former Saints players.

St Helens - 12 times winners of the coveted crown - have appeared in 21 finals, including the history-making first-ever showdown against Batley in 1897.

And the invitation to attend Coral Challenge Cup Final day will also be extended to all members of the Rugby League Lions' Association, to mark the 2019 return of Great Britain to international rugby league.

Ralph Rimmer, the chief executive of the RFL, explained: “The Challenge Cup Final has traditionally been about much more than the finalists themselves, and in 2019 we want Wembley to stage a real celebration of the game.

"The introduction of the 1895 Cup means that we will now have four teams involved on the day, with the guarantee that two non-Super League clubs will make it to Wembley - and we'll have three matches on the hallowed turf, with the traditional schoolboys curtain-raiser in

the Steven Mullaney Memorial Match.

"We were also delighted to invite Taylor Prescott to deliver the match ball for the Coral Challenge Cup Final on behalf of the Steve Prescott Foundation which continues to raise funds on behalf of his father.

"And we hope this invitation to anyone who has played in a Challenge Cup Final will also prove popular with the hundreds of players who have created so many great Rugby League occasions and memories.

"Given last week's confirmation of the return of Great Britain in the four-match tour later this year, we wanted to extend that invitation to our Rugby League Lions – and we hope that as many of them as possible will be able to join us at Wembley in August."

The RFL therefore invites all Rugby League Lions and Challenge Cup finalists to email reunion@rfl.co.uk with details of their eligibility for two complimentary tickets in Club Wembley, with exclusive access to the Three Lions Bar for the day.

The RSVP deadline is July 31 - four days after the triple-header at the University of Bolton Stadium featuring the Coral Challenge Cup semi finals and the Coral Women's Challenge Cup Final.