RFL amend laws with Super League changes to be announced in New Year

The Rugby Football League has announced amendments to the laws and playing conditions which will be introduced for the 2019 season.



New rules to the competition were announced by the sport's governing body earlier this year, including alterations to the free play rule, number of substitutions and the introduction of a five-minute golden point period if a match is level after 80 minutes.



However, Championship and League One clubs voiced their concerns over the latter rule change which the RFL has agreed to eradicate from the game's lower tiers, with the amendments for Super League to be announced early next year.



The free play rule will revert to regular advantage with the referee in control of what constitutes an advantage.



Each team will be allowed a maximum of eight interchanges in a match, reduced from 10 during the 2018 season.



Golden point extra-time will be played in all Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup matches, and will also operate in the Championship and League One play-offs.



If the five-minute period is required in such matches, two extra interchanges will be available for each team in addition to their remaining unused changes during the first 80 minutes.



In regular Championship and League One matches, one point will be awarded to each team if it finishes in a draw.