Regan Grace signs new contract with St Helens

St Helens winger Regan Grace has committed his future to the Super League leaders by signing a new deal that runs until the end of the 2021 season.



The 22-year-old Wales international was out of contract this year and Saints chairman Eamonn McManus says he attracted interest from rugby union before agreeing his new deal.

McManus said: "It's great that Regan has committed to the Saints and to Super League despite a great deal of interest in him in rugby union.

"He brings speed and excitement to the team and can only improve further with experience and with age. He's yet another great product of our academy system and it's great to see so many of them in our current side."

Grace scored 18 tries in 33 appearances for Saints last season and is their leading scorer so far this year, with four tries in the first five rounds.

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook said: "It's exciting news for the club to have Regan committing his future here. He is a young player who listens and is good to coach. He has learnt a lot in the last couple of years and, although he still has a lot more to learn, he is such an explosive, natural runner who is great to watch.

"He is an exciting young player to have on the end of our back-line plays and I am confident he will achieve great things in a Saints shirt."

Grace joined St Helens after playing rugby league for South Wales Scorpions at under 16s and Wales at under 18s and he was part of the unbeaten Academy Championship side in 2016.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract," said Grace, who made a tryscoring Super League debut in the 2017 Good Friday derby with Wigan.

"I am still young and have lots of learning to do but I'm excited for what the future holds."