Referees' boss Steve Ganson welcomes introduction of shot clock

Former St Helens referee Steve Ganson has given the seal of approval to the new shot clock rules after overseeing their latest introduction in Jonny Lomax’s testimonial at the Total Wicked Stadium on Saturday.



A selective number of friendly fixtures had previously been adjudicated with the extra scrutiny on potential time-wasting but without a shot clock on view.

That changed for Saints’ hosting of Hull FC and head of referees Ganson, along with Phil Bentham, was there to view its effectiveness.



Ganson told League Weekly: “It’s just about making the game better and I think we achieved everything we wanted. Everything went seamlessly.



''The scrums were quick and drop-outs happened well under time. Some drop-outs took two-minutes-20 last season, then you look at these and most were away by 20 seconds. It is exactly what the game needs and wants.”