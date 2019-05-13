Rainhill celebrate first win of the season against New Brighton

Rainhill notched their first win of the season in the premier division of the Liverpool Cricket Competition on Saturday and at the same time lifted themselves off the bottom rung of the league ladder.



In a low-scoring home game against New Brighton, they posted a total of 140 from 60.3 overs and then dismissed the Seasiders for 99.

It moved them into ninth spot in the 12-strong table with 31 points from four games - seven ahead of Leigh, 10 in front of Colwyn Bay and 12 more than basement boys Lytham.

Batting first, Rainhill recovered from 79-6 to set a challenging total, thanks mainly to knocks from Luke Proctor (58), Mike Rotheram (20) and James Clarke (19) which New Brighton failed to match against an impressive bowling attack (Quaiser Ashraf 4-32, Luke Proctor 3-16 and Peter Kelly 3-31).

All-rounder John Dotters produced a top class performance with both bat and ball as Rainford moved to the summit of the first division following their 51 run victory at Birkenhead Park.

Dotters smashed 105 as Rainford, batting first, scored 176-9 declared from 49 overs and then he claimed 5-16 to help bring the hosts' innings to a close on 125.

Other wicket-takers were Josh Peake (2-26), Ehren Agarwol (1-8) and Stephen Birkett and Andrew Davies (both 1-36) .

Victory leaves Rainford on 78 points followed by Wigan, Ainsdale and Old Xaverians who are all on 60.

Newton-le Willows are in fifth spot on 58 points after a 18 run win at Northop Hall.

Chris Chambers (41), James Smith (28) and Rameez Alam (24) enabled Newton, who batted first, to score 170 all out and then it was left to their bowling attack to dismiss the homesters for 152 (Dominic Chambers 6-41, Matthew Parkinson 4-48).

In division two, St Helens Town hammered Alder by 117 runs at Ruskin Drive, thanks to a middle and lower order recovery.

Town, who took first knock, struggled early on but then Liam Gaskell smashed an unbeaten 62 and Ellis Taylor contributed a vital 32.

In reply, Alder were dismissed for 103 with Jaidel Richardson claiming 4-23, James Davies 2-23, Craig Wood 1-7, Liam Bowyer 1-12 and Phil Murgatroyd 1-31.

Neighbours Sutton also had a convincing victory at the expense of Maghull at the New Street Oval and lie fifth in the table.

Steady batting enabled the home side, utilising the crease first, to post a total of 144 (Chathura Ranawaka 45, Jack York 28, Joseph Noctor 26, Lewis Bolton 18).

It was the signal for Jamie Greener to take centre stage, grabbing 6-13 as Maghull were dismissed for 105.

Andrew Dodd (3-32) and Ranawaka (1-20) completed the demolition job.

Other Saturday results at 2nd X1 level: Newton 177-9 declared, Bootle 62; Rainford 127, Birkenhead Park 121; Spring View 148-6 declared, Rainhill 97-6 (draw); Alder 103, St Helens Town 106-3. Sunday: Rainhill 128, Bootle 62.

League fixtures take a back seat this week-end when cup competitions take centre stage.