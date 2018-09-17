Rainford suffer defeat against Bootle in cup final

Any hopes Rainford had of endling the Liverpool Cricket Competition season on a positive note were shattered on Sunday when they were beaten in the final of the Ray Digman Trophy at the Jubilee Recreation Ground.

Red-hot favourites Bootle cruised to a five wicket victory over a Rainford side who a week earlier had suffered relegation from the premier division.

The hosts were asked to bat first and had it not been for a defiant 33 not out from no.3 batsman Comrey Edgeworth their final all out total of 134 from 41.5 overs could have been less challenging.

In the event, the Wadham Road outfit still made light work of the task, reaching their target for the loss of only five wickets from 37.3 overs..

RAINFORD

Matthew Bailey ct Vishal Tripathi b Christopher Liptrot 4

Paul Farrar ct & b Vishal Bharat Tripathi 18

Comrey Edgeworth not out 33

Reece Kelly ct Samuel Kershaw b Liptrot 12

Matthew White ct Neil Williams b Daniel Davies 2

John Dotters ct Daniel Davies b Scott Butterworth 8

Mark Potter lbw b Daniel Davies 4

Mark Brook ct MIchael Farrell b Daniel Davies 1

Daniel Houghton b Bharat Tripathi 19

Andrew Davies ct Mark Prince b Vishal Tripathi 12

Stephen Birkett lbw b Vishal Tripathi 0

Extras 21

Total 134

Bowling: Christopher Liptrot 2-16, Bharat Tripathi 2-31, Daniel Davies 3-28, Scott Butterworth 1-27, Vishal Tripathi 2-12

BOOTLE

Will Hale b Andrew Davies 17

MIchael Farrell ct John Dotters b Stephen Birkett 25

Samuel Kershaw ct Matthew White b Daniel Houghton 37

Vishal Tripathi ct Matthew Bailey b Reece Kelly 14

Daniel Davies ct Matthew Bailey b Reece Kelly 0

Neil Williams not out 18

William Purser not out 9

Extra 17

Total 137-5

Bowling: Danny Houghton 1-23, Andrew Davies 1-26, Stephen Birkett 1-25, Reece Kelly 1-19.