Rainford denied first win by New Brighton rain

Any hopes Rainford had of chalking-up their first win of the season in the ECB Liverpool Competition premier division were thwarted by rain on Saturday after overseas pro Comrey Edgeworth and Paul Farrar had put them in a powerful position with a stand of 128 for the second wicket at New Brighton.

Aussie Edgeworth hammered an unbeaten 101 and Farrar weighed-in with 98 as Rainford, batting first, posted a total of 229/4 declared.

The Seasiders never looked remotely likely to reach their target and when the heavens opened they had reached 49/3 (Danny Houghton 1/19, Reece Kelly 2/17).

Rainford collected six points and the hosts five in what was a drawn game.

Near neighbours Rainhill, however, were on the receiving end of a thrashing in the same section when travelling to another seaside town, Lytham.

The visitors, who batted first, collapsed to 69 all out with only opening batsman David Atkinson (29) reaching double figures and in reply the hosts knocked off the runs for the loss of only four wickets in 30.4 overs.

Rain forced the abandonment of the only scheduled division one match involving a local team, Newton-le-Willows’ trip to Sefton Park, while in division two there was no play possible in the fixtures between Parkfield Liscard and St Helens Town and Sutton and Hightown St Mary’s.

But the weather failed to affect some matches involving local 2nd XIs attached to first division clubs.

Newton-le-Willows were in irresistible form at home to Old Xaverians - crushing their opponents by eight wickets.

Old Xaverians, who took first knock, were dismissed for 122 (Alex Fitzgerald 1/12, Ben Walkden 4/5, Jamie Derbyshire 1/16) before a partnership of 120 between Alex Lyon (79) and Mathew Hurst (42) set the hosts on course for a comfortable win.

Rainford 2nd X1, too, were all smiles after a three wicket success against Liverpool at the Jubilee Recreation Ground.

Liverpool batted first and amassed a total of 175/8 declared (Andrew Harrison 7/47, Ian Fenney 1/26) but Daniel Harrison (60), Mark Brook (40), Ben Emmingway (23) and Andrew Harrison (17n.o.) launched a counter attack and helped the home side reach a match-winning score of 177/7.

In division two, Sutton 2nd X1’s clash with Fleetwood Hesketh at Sea Cop, Southport, went down to the wire - the hosts winning a nail-biter by one wicket

Sutton batted first and were dismissed for 112, thanks mainly to knocks of 29 from Matthew Hockenhull, Shane Anders 21 and Steve Moss 22.

But an unbeaten 44 by Steve Gregory held the home club’s innings together and they inched over the line on 113/9 (Andy Cowley 3/26, Andrew Dodd 2/32, Steve Jordan 1/9, Matthew Corrigan 1/21, Rajiv Singh 2/22).

Despite a fine knock of 66 by opener Ryan Donnelly, St Helens Town 2nd X1 went down by six wickets to Southport Trinity at Ruskin Drive.

Donnelly was well supported by Adam Taylor (30) as the home side posted a total of 154/8 declared but Trinity were more than a match for their rivals, reaching 155/4 to claim the spoils.

Fixtures for Saturday involving local teams - ECB premier division: Rainford v Northern, Rainhill v Colwyn Bay. First division: Newton-le-Willows v Wavetree.

Second division: St Helens Town v Southport Trinity, Skelmersdale v Sutton.

Division one (2nd X1s): Birkenhead Park v Rainford, Colwyn Bay v Newton-le Willows, Old Xaverians v Rainhill. Divison two: Burscough v St Helens Town, Sutton v Hightown St Mary’s