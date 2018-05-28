Rainford claim first win of the season against Leigh

Rainford were given a much-needed shot of adrenalin on Saturday, romping to their first win of the season in the ECB Liverpool Cricket Competition premier division.

Victory over fellow strugglers Leigh at the Jubilee Recreation Ground didn’t lift them from 11th spot in the table but the 24 points accrued narrowed the gap between themselves and several other clubs currently keeping them at arm’s length.

Rainford, who batted first, posted a total of 190-9 declared with Comrey Edgeworth (48), Dave Snellgrove (34), Daniel Houghton (25n.o.) and Ravi Minstry (20) among the runs.

In reply, Leigh were dismissed for 164 with only Andrew Batterley (68) and Thomas Foster (45) troubling the host’s bowling attack in which Ehren Agarwol claimed 5-28 from 5.5 overs.He was well supported by John Dotters (3-53), Andrew Davies (1-38) and Houghton (1-45).

Neighbours Rainhill notched their second league success of the campaign in a low scoring home game against Bootle which was built on steady, if unspectacular batting, and then tight and accurate bowling.

Batting first, Rainhill were dismissed for 125 with the majority of the runs coming from Akshay Arun Darekar (26), Matthew Fletcher (24), Ryan Williams (15) and Ashen Perera Daluwattage (14) and it was then left to Darekar (6-15) and David Atkinson (4-33) to rip the Bootle innings apart.

In the first division, Newton-le-Willows picked up seven points from their draw against Birkenhead Park at Crow Lane East.

Park batted first and set the hosts a target of 173 (Thomas Gunshorn 4-63, Dominic Chambers 3-24, Ben Walken 1-21, Rameez Alan 1-14, Nathan Hughes 1-31) but despite major contributions from Chris Chambers (38) and James Smith (37) they were forced to hang on at 149-9.

St Helens Town continue to struggle in division two but it was hardly surprising to see them go down by five wickets against unbeaten table-toppers Caldy at Telegraph Road.

Town took first knock and were dismissed for 125 (Alex Davies 41, Ryan Donnelly 22, Craig Wood 20). It didn’t, however, present any real problems for the home side who reached 128-5 (Liam Gaskell 3-16, Ian Jenions 1-38, Jacob Cavanagh 1-10).

But their near neighbours Sutton had better luck, brushing aside the challenge of Alder at New Street.

Sutton, who batted first, hammered 190-9 declared thanks to knocks of 68 from opener Adam Onion and 32 from James Greener.

It proved out of reach as far as Alder were concerned - the visitors back in the pavilion for 164. (James Greener 4-45, Liam Dodd 3-35, Joseph Noctor 2-35) doing the damage.

Results involving local second teams include: Birkenhead Park 176-9 declared Newton 145-8 (draw, Newton six points), Rainford 155 all out Highfield 157-4, Rainhill 184-9 Liverpool 185-7, Sutton 234-3 Wavertree 147-8 (draw,

Sutton nine points),

Premier division fixtures for Saturday affecting local clubs: Ormskirk v Rainford, Rainhill v New Brighton. First division: Newton-le-Willows v Burscough. Second division: Old Xavarians v Sutton, St Helens Town v Alder.

Second X1 games: Birkenhead Park Rainhill, Rainford v Leigh, Spring View v Newton-le-Willows.