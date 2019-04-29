Rain decimates local cricket programme

Heavy rain decimated fixtures in the Liverpool Cricket Competition on Saturday when only three encounters started.



Significantly, these were all on the coast at Ainsdale, Southport and Lytham - the latter posting the only outright win of the day in a second team clash against Wallasey.

Local club Newton-le-Willows were lucky enough to dodge the showers for a spell in their first division clash at Ainsdale but rain eventually intervened and the game was abandoned.

At the time, Newton, batting second, had scored 36-0 from 11 overs in reply to the hosts' total of 222-3 declared from 30 overs (James Smith 2-51 and Dominic Chambers 1-48).

It was a far cry from the opening fixtures of the season seven days earlier when temperatures soared into the mid-20s and no doubt all clubs will be keeping their fingers crossed for a return to a rain-free weekend.

Rainhill will be hoping to claim their first win of the season in the premier division but face a tough task at home to Ormskirk, while Rainford will be hoping to build on their early joint top spot in division one when they entertain Wigan, while Newton are at home to Birkenhead Park.

In division two, St Helens Town travel to Hightown St Mary's and Sutton are away to Spring View.

Second team fixtures include: Ainsdale v Newton, Birkenhead Park v Rainhill, Highfield v Rainford, Sutton v Spring View, St Helens Town v Northop Hall.

