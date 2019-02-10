Post match reaction to St Helens' late win at Wakefield

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook was impressed with the way his team hung in against motivated opposition in their dramatic 24-18 victory over Wakefield.

Saints go into their break for the World Club Challenge with two victories under their belt after backing up their impressive win over rivals Wigan.

"It was a really tough game, everything we expected after their disappointing loss last week and with it being their first home game," he said.

"I'm really happy to win today against good opposition who we knew would be very hard to beat.

"To get the win here is brilliant."

Meanwhile, Wakefield boss Chris Chester urged Danny Brough to curb his indiscipline after the experienced half-back was sin-binned for dissent.

Trinity re-signed the 36-year-old from Huddersfield in the off-season and saw both sides of him at Belle Vue on Sunday.

The former Scotland captain gave Saints a torrid time with his kicking game but lost his temper in the first half and saw yellow.

"He knows how I feel about that but that's something Danny needs to solve himself," said Wakefield head coach Chester.

"He's a class player with a great kicking game - he got a 40/20 today and caused their full-back some real issues.

"If we can sort that part of his game out I'll be happy."

Trinity scored their opening try through Tom Johnstone, with Brough in the sin bin, and the England winger made it a double as the sides went into the break level at 10-10.

Super League's first golden point extra-time period appeared to be on the cards when Bill Tupou cancelled out Regan Grace's effort and Tommy Makinson's second try.

But with Wakefield anticipating a drop-goal attempt two minutes from time, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook reached out to score and secure a hard-earned win for Saints.

After opening their campaign with a humbling defeat at Super League newcomers London, Chester was encouraged by his team's display against last season's standout side.

"To lose in that manner is tough and disappointing," said Chester.

"But I thought there was a lot of effort. It just shows if you're off ever so slightly you're going to get punished by a really good Saints side.

"There was very little between the two teams. With the bounce of the ball and a bit of luck, we could have easily got the result, but it wasn't to be.

"I just said to the guys, if we keep turning up with that kind of effort every week we'll win more than we lose.

"I'm disappointed but we definitely got a response after last week."