Pitch inspection ahead of Saints v Salford clash

St Helens’ clash with Salford tomorrow could be under threat from the weather.

A message issued by the club reads:

“Last week, ahead of the expected inclement weather, we decided to cover the pitch in advance of our fixture with Salford.

This took place close to 10 days ahead of the game.

Despite this, some areas of the surface have become frozen even though it has been covered.

Groundstaff have been working hard to prepare the pitch but as we want to give our supporters as much notice as possible ahead of any changes, we will have an RFL referee at the stadium on Thursday at noon.

They, in conjunction with ourselves and Salford, will then make a decision on whether the surface would be safe to play on this Friday.

If the game is postponed, at present it would be rescheduled to be played on Sunday at 3pm.

However, this would be dependent on another pitch inspection that would take place at 10am on Sunday.

We thank the fans for their understanding and we will keep you updated.For participants of the GPW Recruitment St Helens 10K run an announcement will be made by the organising committee in the near future.”