Pilks to face Millom in Challenge Cup

Pilkington Recs have been drawn at home in the third round of the Ladbrokes RL Challenge Cup to the oldest amateur club in the world.

They will entertain National Conference outfit Millom on the weekend of February 24-25.

The draw, which took place last night at MediaCity, was conducted by St Helens prop Alex Walmsley and Salford Red Devils hooker Kriss Brining

Recs are the only local club left in the competition after Thatto Heath Crusaders crashed to a surprise defeat at the hands of Featherstone Lions.

The tie was screened live on the BBC Sports web site and attracted more than 18,000 viewers.

Full draw: Hunslet Club Parkside v Workington Town, Bradford Bulls v West Wales Raiders, North Wales Crusaders v Keighley Cougars, Coventry Bears v Distington, Hemel Stags v Newcastle Thunder, Doncaster v Myton Warriors, Pilkington Recs v Millom, Kells v British Army, Normanton Knights v Batley Boys, Whitehaven v London Skolars, Askam v York City Knights, Oldham v Featherstone Lions, Hunslet v Oulton Raiders