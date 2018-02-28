Pilks sent to Coventry

Lady Luck didn’t smile on Pilkington Recs - the only St Helens amateur club left in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup - when the draw for the fourth round.

Like other teams, they may of been dreaming of facing once mighty Bradford Bulls - Challenge Cup, Super League and World Club Challenge winners in a golden era at Odsal - but in the end had to settle for an away tie against Coventry Bears on the weekend of March 17-18.

The Coventry outfit, who play in Betfred League 1, were originally formed by a group of students in 1998 - the year Sheffield Eagles stunned Wigan by defeating them 17-8 in the Wembley final.

Draw: Hunslet RLFC v Bradford Bulls, Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles, Workington Town v London Broncos, Halifax RLFC v Oldham, Kells v Toronto Wolfpack, North Wales Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers, Coventry Bears v Pilkington Recs, Whitehaven RLFC v Dewsbury Rams, Normanton Knights v Rochdale Hornets, Batley Bulldogs v Leigh Centurions, Doncaster RLFC v Newcastle Thunder, York City Knights v Swinton Lions