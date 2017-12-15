Pilks in first round draw

Pilkington Recs - Challenge Cup giant-killers of yesteryear - are one of 48 clubs who will be in the hat for the first round draw of the 2018 competition.
They will be joined by St Helens rivals and current National Conference Premier Division champions Thatto Heath Crusaders and hopefully won’t come out of the bag in opposition to each other.
The draw, which takes place at MediaCity, Manchester, on Tuesday (December 12) at 7pm and streamed on the BBC Sports website, will be made by former Saints’ legend and England assistant coach Paul Wellens and back-to-back Wembley-winning skipper, Hull’s Gareth Ellis.
Matches will be played on the weekend of January 27-28.
Full list of first round numbers:
1. Askham
2. Batley Boys
3. Beverley
4. Bradford Dudley Hill
5. British Army
6. British Police
7. Crosfields
8. Distington
9. Drighlington
10. East Leeds
11. Featherstone Lions
12. Hammersmith Hills Hoists
13. Hensingham
14. Hindley
15. Huddersfield Underbank
16. Hull University
17. Hunslet Club Parkside
18. Hunslet Warriors
19. Kells
20. Leigh Miners
21. Lock Lane
22. London Chargers
23. Longhorns RL
24. Loughborough
25. Milford Marlins
26. Millom
27. Myton Warriors
28. Normanton Knights
29. Northampton Demons
30. Orrell St James
31. Oulton Raiders
32. Pilkington Recs
33. Queens
34. Royal Air Force
35. Rochdale Mayfield
36. Royal Navy
37. Saddleworth Rangers
38. Shaw Cross
39. Siddal
40. Skirlaugh
41. Strathmore Silverbacks
42. Valley Cougars
43. Thatto Heath Crusaders
44. Thornhill Trojans
45. Wallsend Eagles
46. Wath Brow
47. West Hull
48. York Acorn.
Fans can see the draw streamed exclusively live on http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/rugby-league/42256365
Tickets for the final on Saturday, August 25, are also on sale now. This big day out is amazing value for money with junior tickets for just £5.
Not only that but book Club Wembley seats before January 9 for just £40, saving £15 with early bird prices. Visit rugby-league.com/tickets for more information and to book.