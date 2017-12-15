Pilks in first round draw

Pilkington Recs - Challenge Cup giant-killers of yesteryear - are one of 48 clubs who will be in the hat for the first round draw of the 2018 competition.

They will be joined by St Helens rivals and current National Conference Premier Division champions Thatto Heath Crusaders and hopefully won’t come out of the bag in opposition to each other.

The draw, which takes place at MediaCity, Manchester, on Tuesday (December 12) at 7pm and streamed on the BBC Sports website, will be made by former Saints’ legend and England assistant coach Paul Wellens and back-to-back Wembley-winning skipper, Hull’s Gareth Ellis.

Matches will be played on the weekend of January 27-28.

Full list of first round numbers:

1. Askham

2. Batley Boys

3. Beverley

4. Bradford Dudley Hill

5. British Army

6. British Police

7. Crosfields

8. Distington

9. Drighlington

10. East Leeds

11. Featherstone Lions

12. Hammersmith Hills Hoists

13. Hensingham

14. Hindley

15. Huddersfield Underbank

16. Hull University

17. Hunslet Club Parkside

18. Hunslet Warriors

19. Kells

20. Leigh Miners

21. Lock Lane

22. London Chargers

23. Longhorns RL

24. Loughborough

25. Milford Marlins

26. Millom

27. Myton Warriors

28. Normanton Knights

29. Northampton Demons

30. Orrell St James

31. Oulton Raiders

32. Pilkington Recs

33. Queens

34. Royal Air Force

35. Rochdale Mayfield

36. Royal Navy

37. Saddleworth Rangers

38. Shaw Cross

39. Siddal

40. Skirlaugh

41. Strathmore Silverbacks

42. Valley Cougars

43. Thatto Heath Crusaders

44. Thornhill Trojans

45. Wallsend Eagles

46. Wath Brow

47. West Hull

48. York Acorn.

Fans can see the draw streamed exclusively live on http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/rugby-league/42256365

Tickets for the final on Saturday, August 25, are also on sale now. This big day out is amazing value for money with junior tickets for just £5.

Not only that but book Club Wembley seats before January 9 for just £40, saving £15 with early bird prices. Visit rugby-league.com/tickets for more information and to book.