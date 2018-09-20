Peyroux back in St Helens squad to face Warrington

Dominique Peyroux, who broke an arm at the end of July, is back in Saints’ 19-man squad for the trip to Warrington on Saturday.

Ryan Morgan and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook also return following injury - the trio replacing Aaron Smith, Matty Costello and Jack Welsby.

Theo Fages, who missed the victory over Hull FC last week due to illness, is back in contention and so, too, is Zeb Taia but skipper James Roby is still absent with a shoulder problem.

Tyrone Roberts, Kevin Brown, Chris Hill and Ben Murdoch-Masila are all back in the mix for Warrington along with Mike Cooper after his match suspension.

Justin Holbrook will select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 21. Jack Ashworth, 23. Ben Barba, 24. James Bentley.

Steve Price will choose his Warrington side from: 1. Stefan Ratchford, 3. Bryson Goodwin, 4. Ryan Atkins, 6. Kevin Brown, 7. Tyrone Roberts, 8. Chris Hill, 10. Mike Cooper, 13. Ben Murdoch-Masila, 15. Declan Patton, 17. Joe Philbin, 18. Toby King, 19. George King, 20. Harvey Livett, 22. Morgan Smith, 24. Luis Johnson, 27. Josh Charnley, 29. Ben Pomeroy, 30. Bodene Thompson, 34. Ben Westwood.

The referee is for the clash is Chris Kendall.

Meanwhile, Aaron Smith and Josh Eaves have both signed extensions at Saints.

The Academy products have each agreed a one-year contract, with an option for a further year in the club’s favour.

“I’m really pleased that Aaron and Josh have re-signed for next season,” Saints Head Coach Justin Holbrook said. “They are two young local players who have come through the system here and have worked hard to be part of the first team squad.

“We have a fantastic hooker in James Roby but Aaron Smith showed the other week what a good young player he is becoming.

“Josh is following in his footsteps and to have both of those players competing hard for future years is fantastic.”

Aaron, 21, made his debut at Catalans earlier this month and has also been on loan at Hull KR as well as playing on dual-registration for York and Featherstone this season.

He signed into the Saints’ system from Blackbrook at the age of 11 and has represented England at under 18s.

Aaron was part of the unbeaten Academy Championship side in 2016, as was Josh.

Eaves, 20, has also been on dual registration this season with Whitehaven.

He played his amateur rugby at Clock Face and is actively involved with the Saints Community Development Foundation.