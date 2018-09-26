Peyroux agrees new two year deal at Saints

Dominique Peyroux has signed a new two year deal to stay with the Saints.

The 29-year-old back rower has appeared 72 times for the club since making his debut against Huddersfield in 2016.

“It’s great for us to keep Dom,” Saints coach Justin Holbrook said. “When he was out of the side everyone realised just how valuable a player he was to the team. He gets through a lot of work that people don’t see.

“He is an aggressive player with lots of energy who gives us real strike on the edges.

“He has worked really hard in pre-season and throughout the year to become a player we all love having on the field.

“I’m really happy he has decided to stay with us as he has been consistently very good for us every week.”

Dom, who has scored 10 tries in the Red Vee, said: “I’m blessed to re-sign with the club. It has been a very exciting year so far but we know there is still work to do.

“I have had a frustrating last few weeks through injury but I am really pleased to be back out on the field with the brothers. Thanks to the fans for all the support.”