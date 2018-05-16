Parliamentary Group welcomes Rugby League Players Association to Parliament

The All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group have heard from the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) in Parliament.

Members of Parliament and Peers were joined by associate and honorary members in the Palace of Westminster, and heard from GMB Senior Organiser for Rugby League, Pete Davies, and Garreth Carvell, former Great Britain international and GMB learning project and RLPA lead.

The RLPA, a branch with financial backing from the GMB trade union, was re-established at the start of 2018. It aims to offer support and guidance to rugby league players, and all who work in the sport.

Speaking after the meeting, All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group Chair and Member of Parliament for Bradford South, Judith Cummins MP, said “it is important that players have a voice in our game, and I congratulate all involved at the Rugby League Players Association and GMB for relaunching the players union.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Pete and Garreth to Parliament, and to hear about plans for the Rugby League Players Association.

“I look forward to working with them as they seek to promote players’ voices in all areas of the game.”

Pete Davies said “it was an honour to meet with Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group in Westminster, and discuss the Rugby League Players Association’s vital work in supporting players, staff and their families.”

Garreth Carvell added “we have received an excellent reception from players since we relaunched earlier this year, and hope that we can continue to work with the Parliamentary Rugby League Group, and stakeholders throughout the sport, to ensure players have a strong voice in our game.”