Waterlogging claims Haydock Park meeting
This afternoon’s meeting at Haydock Park has been called off due to a waterlogged track.
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 10:27 am
Updated
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 10:28 am
A total 54 millimetres of rain has fallen at the track since Friday morning, leaving the course waterlogged with further rain expected.
The seven-race card was due to form the next leg of the Sky Bet Sunday Series, a three-meeting series that kicked off at Musselburgh last month and is scheduled to conclude at Sandown on August 22.