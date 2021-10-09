Stephen Bunting suffers defeat in Grand Prix semi-final

Stephen Bunting during the Grand Prix semi-final in Leicester. Picture: pdc.tv

The 36-year-old St Helens arrowsmith failed to take advantage of an early two sets lead against defending champion Gerwyn Price in the semi-final of the £450,000 Boyle Sports Grand Prix at Leicester and paid the ultimate penalty.

The Welshman seemed uneasy at the oche in the initial exchanges and was a couple of minutes late returning to the stage after one break but despite suggestions that an old elbow injury had flared up again, the Iceman kept his cool and defused the challenge of the battling Bunting.

World champion Price said: ''It was probably one of my worst performances but it was difficult on stage as the crowd were on my back.

''I thought I was going to lose because I wasn't playing well while Stephen was brilliant early on .I just had to dig deep and finally began to produce some decent darts.''

Price now faces fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton in tonight's final (Saturday) after the latter ended the challenge of Dutchman Danny Noppert.