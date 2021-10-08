Stephen Bunting sets up Grand Prix semi-final clash with Gerwyn Price

Stephen Bunting is through to the semi-final of the World Grand Prix. Picture: Lawrence Lustig / PDC)

The St Helens ace of the oche earned his spot in the last four after wiping out an early deficit against Somerset's Ryan Searle and running out a 3-1 quarter final victor.

Bunting said: "I had to dig deep there. You can't give Ryan a chance because I know how good he can be and I felt drained at the end.

''I knew how tough and difficult it would be and I'm just glad to be through to the last four.''

It was, however, a night to forget for St Helens-born Dave Chisnall, who never got out of second gear in his quarter final tie against Welshman Price, losing 3-0.

It wasn't the best of games and Chizzy was left reflecting on the fact that he hit six 180s to none from Pryce - and still lost.

In the other semi-final on-song Dutchman Danny Noppert faces Welshman Jonny Clayton.