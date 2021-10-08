Stephen Bunting sets up Grand Prix semi-final clash with Gerwyn Price
Stephen Bunting is through to the semi-final stages of the £450,000 Boyle Sports Grand Prix of Darts and will meet world champion Gerwyn Price tonight (Friday) in what has all the makings of a cracking encounter at Leicester's Morningside Arena.
The St Helens ace of the oche earned his spot in the last four after wiping out an early deficit against Somerset's Ryan Searle and running out a 3-1 quarter final victor.
Bunting said: "I had to dig deep there. You can't give Ryan a chance because I know how good he can be and I felt drained at the end.
''I knew how tough and difficult it would be and I'm just glad to be through to the last four.''
It was, however, a night to forget for St Helens-born Dave Chisnall, who never got out of second gear in his quarter final tie against Welshman Price, losing 3-0.
It wasn't the best of games and Chizzy was left reflecting on the fact that he hit six 180s to none from Pryce - and still lost.
In the other semi-final on-song Dutchman Danny Noppert faces Welshman Jonny Clayton.
Two players from the Principality could be facing each other in the final at the weekend - but Bunting will be doing his level best to ensure it doesn't happen and so, too, will Noppert!