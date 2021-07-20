Stephen Bunting bows out of World Matchplay in first round

The World Matchplay Darts at the Empress Ballroom, Blackpool Winter Gardens

The 36-year-old St Helens-based player was beaten 10-5 by former world champion Gary Anderson who is aiming to reach his third final in four years.

Bunting never showed his true form and was playing catch up from the start, quickly going two legs adrift.

Anderson then established a 7-3 lead and eventually moved into round two.

The Scot said: ''It was a scrappy match and Stephen didn't score as well as he usually does but I'm just glad to be in the next round.''