Stephen Bunting bows out of World Matchplay in first round
Stephen Bunting fell at the first hurdle in the World Darts Matchplay at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool last night (Monday).
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 10:09 am
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 10:12 am
The 36-year-old St Helens-based player was beaten 10-5 by former world champion Gary Anderson who is aiming to reach his third final in four years.
Bunting never showed his true form and was playing catch up from the start, quickly going two legs adrift.
Anderson then established a 7-3 lead and eventually moved into round two.
The Scot said: ''It was a scrappy match and Stephen didn't score as well as he usually does but I'm just glad to be in the next round.''
Tonight (Tuesday) St Helens-born Dave Chisnall takes on defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh off Belgium.