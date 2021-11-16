Stephen Bunting bows out of Grand Slam of Darts

A disappointed Stephen Bunting during the Grand Slam of Darts. Picture: pdc.tv

The Bullet was shot to pieces by Roby-John Rodriguez in his final round robin game last night (Monday) going down 5-1 after winning the first leg.

The 27-year-old Austrian was in stunning form and there was little Bunting could do to stem the tide.

Rodriguez hit three180s and other scores in excess of 100 and if he can maintain the same level of consistently is a threat to any other players dreaming of claiming the title, including Smith who plays his final group game against Joe Davis of Brighton tonight (Tuesday) with nothing at stake.