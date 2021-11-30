St Helens darts aces learn possible opponents in World Championships
St Helens' interest in this year's £2,500,000 William Hill World Darts Championship, which will be staged at the Alexandra Palace, London from December 15 to January 3, 2022. will be centred around local trio Michael Smith, Dave Chisnall and Stephen Bunting.
All three are seeded and won't enter the event until the second stage and at this moment in time don't know who they will play,
Smith - still searching for his first TV title after a couple of close calls - meets the winner of the opening round tie involving Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp and Bolton' s Lisa Ashton - the only woman in the tournament apart from the much-vaunted Fallon Sherrock.
Chisnall awaits either Darius Labanauskas of Lithuania or South African Charles Losper in round two and the unpredictable Bunting will come face-to-face with either Canadian Jeff Smith or Ross Smith of Kent.
Holder Gerwyn Price of Wales is quoted at 7/2 to retain his title closely followed by Michael van Gerwen (9/2), Peter Wright (11/2) and Jonny Clayton (7/1).
Other odds include Smith (28/1), Chisnall (33/1) and Bunting (100/1).