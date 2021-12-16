St Helens darts aces await world championship opponents

The William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London is under way

The St Helens ace, quoted at 25/1 to lift the most prestigious darts competition on the planet, will lock horns with Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp or Bolton's Lisa Ashton, who was the top woman on the circuit until the emergence of the sensational Fallon Sherrock.

The Ashton/Meulenkamp showdown will be played tonight (Thursday) and the winner takes on Smith in the next stage on Tuesday.

'Bully Boy' knows he will have a battle on his hands whoever he lines-up against but he suffered a surprise defeat against Ashton in a Players' Championship clash last year - despite averaging over 101!

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His St Helens counterparts, Dave Chisnall (50/1) and Stephen Bunting (100/1) , will also enter the tournament at the second round stage next week.