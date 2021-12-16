St Helens darts aces await world championship opponents
Michael Smith is waiting in the wings to see who he will face in the second round of the William Hill World Darts Championship which got under way at the Alexandra Palace, London, last night (Wednesday).
The St Helens ace, quoted at 25/1 to lift the most prestigious darts competition on the planet, will lock horns with Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp or Bolton's Lisa Ashton, who was the top woman on the circuit until the emergence of the sensational Fallon Sherrock.
The Ashton/Meulenkamp showdown will be played tonight (Thursday) and the winner takes on Smith in the next stage on Tuesday.
'Bully Boy' knows he will have a battle on his hands whoever he lines-up against but he suffered a surprise defeat against Ashton in a Players' Championship clash last year - despite averaging over 101!
His St Helens counterparts, Dave Chisnall (50/1) and Stephen Bunting (100/1) , will also enter the tournament at the second round stage next week.
Chizzy will come up against Darius Labanauska of Lithuania or Mike de Decker of Belgium, while 'The Bullet' is set to take on Jeff Smith of Canada or Dover's Ross Smith.