St Helens darts ace Michael Smith selected for Premier League

Michael Smith

Smith, who was runner-up in the world championship to Peter Wright earlier this year, will be joined by the Scot, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, James Wade, Gary Anderson.Jonny Clayton and last night's Ladbrokes Masters winner Joe Cullen.

But there is no place for Smith's fellow son of St Helens, Dave Chisnall, who can count himself unlucky not to be joining the elite after reaching the final of the Masters.

All of the 16 league nights, which will be played at different arenas across the UK, Ireland, Netherlands and Germany, will be individual events comprising the quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs - with a £10,000 bonus to each night's winner.

Ranking points will also be awarded from each night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table.