St Helens cricket clubs looking for stars of the future
The Love Lane Liverpool Competition, which includes clubs from St Helens, Rainford, Rainhill, Sutton and Newton-le-Willows, is embarking on its most ambitious player development programme yet - with the aim of ensuring the cream of the region’s young talent rises to the top.
A total of 72 players aged 11-18 will be given a dozen sessions of expert coaching at St Bede’s Cricket Centre in Ormskirk.
In past years, the programme has been funded by fines collected from clubs but this time the league is topping up the cash from its own coffers in order to make it the biggest and best yet.
Coaches Tim McKiernan, Paul Bryson and Simon Sutcliffe will hone the youngsters’ skills ahead of the start of the 2022 season, in sessions which have just started.
Competition chairman John Williams says the programme, and the inter-league matches which will follow in the summer, represent a great opportunity for young cricketers.
“Last year’s inter-league competition was excellent and it’s firmly in the pathway to county cricket,'' said the Rainford CC official