St Helens cricket clubs given new 12-point plan by ECB
Officials of cricket clubs the length and breadth of the country, including local Liverpool Competition outfits Rainhill, Newton-le-Willows, St Helens Town, Rainford and Sutton, will have more time on their hands over Christmas to study in depth a 12-point plan from the ECB following the abuse row between Yorkshire CC and their former player, Azeem Rafiq.
If, as expected, the plan is adopted, it will be welcomed in all areas of the sport which the ECB says 'has been hit by an earthquake during the past few weeks'.
England' s governing body pledged £25m of strategic funding over five years to implement changes - some of which will be immediate while others will be introduced as part of a review period.
It will also form a new anti-discrimination unit, within six months, 'to ensure that the ECB has the right resources and capabilities to help tackle discrimination,'
Some key points are:
*To tackle racism and all forms of discrimination in the sport;
*A full review of dressing room culture, both domestic and international;
*Adoption within three months of a standardised approach to reporting or investigating and responding to complaints, allegations, and whistle blowing;
*Removing barriers in talent pathways and targeting support programmes for players from diverse, or under-privileged backgrounds;
*Education training for all those who work in cricket, including staff, volunteers and recreational club officials.
The Liverpool Cricket Competition was formed in 1896 with a handful of clubs and, quite naturally, recruitment was only sought locally but in this day and age of ever-progressing technology they can attract players from all parts of the globe and have been doing so for quite a number of years now.
There is even a special website clubs can access to see which overseas cricketers are available, plus their CV.