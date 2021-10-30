St Helens aces crash out of World Series of Darts
Big guns Michael Smith and Dave Chisnall were 'shot to pieces' in the opening round of the Jack's World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam last night (Friday).
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 11:56 am
Both St Helens-born players were expected to qualify for the second round of a competition worth £300,000 in prize money but never reached their full potential.
Smith went down 6-3 to Belgium's Kim Huybrechts and Chisnall lost by the same score against rank outsider Niels Zonneveld of Holland,
Bully Boy - a previous runner-up - led 2-1 early on but legs of 14, 13 and 13 again put the ever-improving Huybrechts in the box seat and he never looked back.
It was a similar story as far as Chizzy was concerned, the local lad suffering an early break of throw and unable to respond in a positive manner.