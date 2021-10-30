St Helens aces crash out of World Series of Darts

Michael Smith

Both St Helens-born players were expected to qualify for the second round of a competition worth £300,000 in prize money but never reached their full potential.

Smith went down 6-3 to Belgium's Kim Huybrechts and Chisnall lost by the same score against rank outsider Niels Zonneveld of Holland,

Bully Boy - a previous runner-up - led 2-1 early on but legs of 14, 13 and 13 again put the ever-improving Huybrechts in the box seat and he never looked back.