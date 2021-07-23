St Helens ace Michael Smith to take on Peter Wright at World Matchplay
Standing in the path of Michael Smith's bid to reach the last four of the Betfred World Darts Matchplay is the flamboyant former world champion Peter Wright.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 10:07 am
Updated
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 10:08 am
The two clash at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool tonight (Friday) in what is likely to be a cracking encounter with 16 legs the target for both players.
The 30-year-old from St Helens has battled his way to this stage of a tournament, which seems to bring the best out of him, by knocking out Ryan Searle of Somerset 10-7 and Jose De Sousa of Portugal 13-11.
The top prize in a competition, which runs until Sunday, is £150,000. Don't miss it!