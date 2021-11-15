St Helens ace Michael Smith progresses in Grand Slam of Darts

Michael Smith is through to the knock-out stage of the £500.000 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts. Picture: pdc.tv

The result of that match is irrelevant at the end of the day but the St Helens ace will want to progress in style after beating two former world champions Raymond Van Barneveld (5-4) and Gary Anderson (5-2)..

Yesterday's victory against the Scot was extremely impressive as Bully Bull demolished his long-time friend and mentor who had helped him in more ways when he was developing his early talent.

Smith averaged 98.3 in seeing off Anderson, meaning that the latter will need to beat Raymond van Barneveld in a bumper clash to move through.

Bully Boy raced into a 3-0 lead with some sizzling darts but the Scot battled back to reduce the deficit to 3-2, capped off by an 87 check-out on the bull.

This break, however, was immediately pegged back by Smith who went 4-2 up before sealing victory with a 13-dart hold.