St Helens ace Michael Smith eases into next round of world championships

Michael Smith after his third round win against William O'Connor of Ireland during the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

Smith booked his spot with a 4-2 victory over Irishman Willie O'Connor at the Alexandra Palace last night (Monday) and tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday) Chizzy will be bidding for a fourth round spot when he faces Luke Humphries of Berkshire - a quarter finalist in the competition twice in recent years..

Smith, who will now lock horns with Welshman Jonny Clayton, ended Irishman William O'Connor's dream with what actually turned out to be a comfortable 4-2 victory.

Bully Boy made a slow start as O'Connor the Irishman took the opening set 3-1 but after edging the next 3-2 with his last dart in hand on double five, it was pretty much one-way traffic as the St Helens ace won eight of the nine legs to move to the brink of victory.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the gritty O'Connor came from 2-0 down in the fifth set to stay alive and even took the sixth to a decider before Smith held his nerve on double five to complete the job.