St Helens ace Michael Smith awaits Premier League fate

Michael Smith

Michael Smith, runner-up to Peter Wright in the William Hill World Championship a couple of weeks ago, doesn't feature in the first round due to his current placing in the order of merit before facing the winner of the Gabriel Clemens and Krzysztof Ratajski opening round tie.

At the same time local rivals, Dave Chisnall and Stephen Bunting, have been handed the worst possible first round draw - they play each other for the right to take on 2014 champion James 'The Machine' Wade - and whoever gets through faces a tough second hurdle.

This year's Premier League is set to undergo the most radical changes in the history of the tournament with eight players to contest 16 mini events ahead of the play-off which will decide the champion.

The sporting extravaganza will still be played in locations across the UK, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands and offers an increased £1m prize fund but there is a significant twist..

In a new development, the Premier League will feature eight players in 2022 with the 16 league nights being individual events comprising the quarter finals, semi-finals and the final over 11 legs, as well as a £10,000 bonus to each night's winner.

The top four players in the world automatically qualify for the Premier League but it is not clear at this stage whether St Helens' Smith will make the final eight-strong line up.

After reaching the World Championship finals this year, it is unlikely he will not be selected but it's a question of wait and see.