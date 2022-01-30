Smith to face Chisnall in Masters quarter-final
The stage is set for an all-St Helens showdown in the quarter final stages of the £200,000 Ladbrokes World Darts Masters at Milton Keynes today (Sunday).
Michael Smith, runner-up in the world championship final to Peter Wright at the beginning of the year, faces fellow local lad Dave Chisnall as they bid to reach the semi-final of a TV competition neither has ever won.
Both were irresistible in their second round ties yesterday afternoon (Saturday) and it might be almost as difficult picking out a winner as a bet on the Grand National.
Smith averaged 105.5 in a 10-6 win over 'Polish Eagle' Krzysztof Ratajski - hitting eight 180's and a high checkout of 164 en route.
'Bully Boy' started off superbly - taking out 107 to move 4-1 ahead at the first interval but Ratajski showed his fighting spirit by squaring the match at 4-4.
It proved a false dawn, however, and led to the ice-cool Smith pulling away and clinching a comfortable victory.
Neither did Chisnall blow his chances of missing out on a quarter final spot against Aldershot's James 'The Machine' Wade who he dismantled 10-4.
Chizzy averaged 100 and hit nine 180's en route to booking his spot in the latter stages after whitewashing Stephen Bunting the previous night.
'The Machine' took the early advantage, edging into a 3-2 lead at the first break but Chisnall started to take control to go 4-3 up and then claimed five legs on the spin. to virtually end Wade's resistance.