Smith to face Chisnall in Masters quarter-final

Michael Smith after his win against Krzysztof Ratajski. Picture: pdc.tv

Michael Smith, runner-up in the world championship final to Peter Wright at the beginning of the year, faces fellow local lad Dave Chisnall as they bid to reach the semi-final of a TV competition neither has ever won.

Both were irresistible in their second round ties yesterday afternoon (Saturday) and it might be almost as difficult picking out a winner as a bet on the Grand National.

Smith averaged 105.5 in a 10-6 win over 'Polish Eagle' Krzysztof Ratajski - hitting eight 180's and a high checkout of 164 en route.

'Bully Boy' started off superbly - taking out 107 to move 4-1 ahead at the first interval but Ratajski showed his fighting spirit by squaring the match at 4-4.

It proved a false dawn, however, and led to the ice-cool Smith pulling away and clinching a comfortable victory.

Neither did Chisnall blow his chances of missing out on a quarter final spot against Aldershot's James 'The Machine' Wade who he dismantled 10-4.

Chizzy averaged 100 and hit nine 180's en route to booking his spot in the latter stages after whitewashing Stephen Bunting the previous night.