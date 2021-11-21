Smith beats van Gerwen to reach Grand Slam semi-final

Michael Smith is through to the semi-final stages of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts after victory over Michael van Gerwen. Picture: pdc.tv

The St Helens ace of the oche stormed into the last four by demolishing three-times world champion Michael van Gerwen 16-13 last night (Saturday), and is just two wins away from winning his first major TV tournament.

Smith, who desperately wants to shed his 'nearly man' tag, said ''It was great to beat Michael but you've got to remember it was only a quarter final tie and I still have a lot to do to claim the title.''

Bully Boy added: ''I wasn't the favourite going into the match so I could relax once I got on the stage.

''I wanted to keep Michael under pressure and I did it well, apart from the last three legs. I was treating each session like a mini-match, instead of looking at the whole picture, and it paid dividends for me in the end."

Smith could not have had a better start in front of a packed audience at the Aldersley Leisure Centre, Wolverhampton,and stunned the Dutchman by storming into a 5-0 lead on the back of some scintillating darts and made his intentions clear by hitting a maximum on his first visit to the board and kept his nose in front despite several valiant effort by Van Gerwen to claw back the deficit.