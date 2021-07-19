Smith and Chisnall progress in World Matchplay

Dave Chisnall was victorious in Blackpool in round one of the World Matchplay. Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

Smith never reached his full potential but in his own words 'grinded out' a 10-7 victory over his long-haired rival from Somerset, Ryan Searle, last night (Sunday).

It ended a perfect weekend for the self-confessed Saints' fan who said: ''It's been a great couple of days for me with my hometown club winning the Betfred Challenge Cup at Wembley on Saturday and then me reaching the second round of one of the biggest darts tournaments of the year the following day,''

Joining him in round two will be fellow S Helens-born ace of the oche, Chizzy, who cleared the first hurdle by defeating Vincent van de Voort of Holland 10-6 and now faces Belgium's Dimitri van den Burgh - the holder of the title - tomorrow night (Tuesday), while Smith will be in action on Wednesday against one of his bogeymen, Jose de Sousa of Portugal.